WATCH: The hair-raising moment two cars slide down an icy hill in Halifax

Dashcam footage taken in Shibden Mill reveals a teenager's parked car sliding dangerously down icy roads.

Brett Bull, 19 and Hannah Woodcock, 24, were on their way home from work when they saw their cars sliding towards them down Richmond Road.

"It’s just really surprising and scary to see your own car coming towards you down a hill, and then for Hannah’s to do the exact same not a minute later!

"It’s fair to say we were both a bit shaken but lucky we were able to stop them before they hit something and caused damage. It could have been a lot worse!"

Two men helped stop the cars before Ms Woodcock's brother arrived. The rescue team managed to push the cars to the top of the hill and neither vehicle was damaged.