Watch the incredible moment firefighters in Calderdale rescue baby and seven-week-old twins from the floods

An Elland mum who was trapped inside her home by the floods with her one-year-old daughter and seven-week-old twins has praised the work of firefighters.

Simone Holroyde who lives In Park Road has thanked the fire crews who came to her rescue on Sunday night after Storm Ciara brought floods to the borough.

Firefighters rescue a one-year-old and seven-week-old twins from a flooded house in Elland (Picture West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service)

With her partner Adrian Fieldhouse, they had put up their flood defences around their home but it was when Adrian went to shops at 11.30am the dramatic events unfolded.

"He went to the shops then ten minutes later the canal bank burst its bank," said Simone. "The garden was flooded and water was coming through the door into the kitchen

"So it was a case just a case of getting everybody upstairs and grabbing what I could."

Along with one-year-old Delilah Storm and twins Penelope Raine and Isabelle Summer the family were stuck and had to wait for fire service to draw up a plan how to get them out

She explained that on his return her partner Adrian, 30, made his best efforts to get back to his family but was warned that it wasn't safe to do so by the firefighters.

Initial plans were made by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to get the family out by using a boat at 3.40pm

However, the had to abandon that plan as the strength of current and waves that were being created outside the property were too high and dangerous.

"I had the fire service keeping me informed on what was happening and they said they coming up with a plan on how to get me out," said SImone.

"It was a case of staying in mummy mode and trying not to get stressed as my children would pick up on it. I just tried to stay calm.

As the water levels dropped in the night the firefighters from Leeds and Bingley were able to drive an engine down to the property and rescue the Simone and her young girls.

"I can't even put into words what hey have done," she said.

"They were so calm and collective. They were all so really down to earth laughing and smiling and it made me feel so comfortable.

"I would like to thank them so much. I just cant put it into words."

Simone has also thanked friends and family for the response she has got offering to help and donating items as Adrian who has been working around the clock to clean the house.