Watch the moment a fire engulfs a Halifax bus in the middle of a busy road

This is the moment a fire engulfed a bus in the middle of busy of Halifax road.

These pictures and videos were captured by Garry Williams on Sunday December 8.

The Yorkshire Tiger bus on fire. (Picture Garry Williams)

The single decker Yorkshire Tiger Bus caught fire on Rochdale Road just before Kin Cross traffic lights

Firefighters can be seen arriving at the scene as flames and smoke pour from the vehicle.

The incident caused major disruption in the area.

Yorkshire Tiger buses offer services across North, West Yorkshire and Lancashire and have a depot in Elland.

