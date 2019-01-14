Watch the moment a Halifax boy's dream comes true as he sings with his idol Jess Glynne

The amazing staff at Calderdale Royal hospital helped a Halifax boy's dream come true by speaking and singing with his idol Jess Glynne.

The wonderful paediatric nurses at the hospital went the extra mile for patient Riley Merrill.

A few weeks ago they helped him to an upgraded seat at Jess's concert in Leeds but just missed her invitation to meet her backstage at the concert.

However, after hearing the news she faced-timed the children's ward to speak to the Mixenden youngster.

But they've only gone one better and got him face to face - and a duet - with his pop idol. Click here to see it.

Riley - under the impression he was there for a blood test - got the shock of his life when Lola Duncan brought her iPad in and asked him who was on the screen.

After looking disbelievingly for a few moments, he soon got into his stride, chatting to Jess for a good 10 minutes.

They belted out All I Am and some tickets are on his way to Riley too for the Manchester concert.

Riley is being treated by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust for the rare epidermolysis bullosa, which he has had since birth.

The debilitating disorder causes his skin to be incredibly fragile with painful blisters.