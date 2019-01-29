Watch the moment Halifax student Callum Butterworth wows judges on ITV's The Voice

A Calderdale College students has made his musical mark by impressing judges on ITV's The Voice and making it into the next round.

Callum Butterworth appeared on this weekend's blind audition show and picked Mercy by Shawn Mendes for his audition.

The Voice UK returned to ITV on this month January with the blind auditions.

Emma Willis will again host the competition with the stellar panel of coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – all returning to their iconic red chairs.

Each coach seeking ten acts to fill their teams.

The 17-year-old was lucky enough to be chosen by Olly Murs.

The next round sees the Battles and the coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take six through per team to the Knockouts.

Those lucky enough to make it through the Knockouts will earn a place in the live semi-final where the public will decide who makes it through to the final.

Ultimately the viewers will choose their winner in the spectacular live finale.

The winning act will be set on the road to realising their artistic ambitions with the ultimate prize of a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records.

The Voice UK is an ITV Studios production of a Talpa format.