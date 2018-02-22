WATCH: The moment Prince Charles enjoyed a quick beer at a Halifax restaurant

HRH Prince Charles enjoyed a drop of craft ale during his visit to Halifax last week.

During his first pit stop on his visit to Dean Clough, the heir to the throne visited The Mill Bar and Restaurant, where he spoke to staff and customers before sampling a drop of Schoffer Hofer craft beer.

HRH Prince Charles enjoys a sip of beer at the Mill Bar & Restaurant, Halifax.

The Mill owner Tam Beigvand said: "It was an honour and a real privilege to have the Prince of Wales attend our place, have a drink with us and stay for a while chatting to us and our customers.

"It was an amazing experience and he is an amazing man who made us feel very comfortable - you'd never have known he was a royal from the way he was with us."

