WATCH: The moment Prince Charles stunned customers at a Halifax barbers

HRH Prince Charles took customers at a Dean Clough barbers today during his whistle-stop tour of Halifax.

The heir to the throne visited Urban Esquire during his visit to the former carpet mill, which was the third section of his royal visit after the Piece Hall and Halifax Borough Market.

One customer said: "It was pretty surreal - not really the sort of thing you expect when you bob out for a haircut on a Friday lunchtime!"

Prince Charles also visited Ricci's Tapas and Covea Insurance before greeting exciting nursery children Totspot Day Nursery.