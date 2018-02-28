WATCH: Traffic moving to a snail's pace in a snowy Halifax town centre

Traffic is slowing in Halifax town centre as the 'Beast from the East' begins to take hold of Calderdale's roads.

Gritters have been patrolling the region's roads for several hours but as snowfall begins to get heavier, highways are becoming saturated.

An amber Met Office weather warning has been put in place across Calderdale and currently remains until Saturday evening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy snow showers are expected during today. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."