WATCH: Trailer released for new series of Ackley Bridge

Series two of Ackley Bridge will be returning to our screens later this year and a new trailer shows what staff and students at the fictional school might be getting up to.

The Channel 4 drama centres around a diverse, fictional Yorkshire school and the lives of the teachers, students and their families.

Earlier this year film crews were spotted in the town centre with two of the show’s characters bursting through the doors of Halifax Borough Market accompanied by two alpacas.

Scenes for the school are filmed at the former St Catherine’s High School in Holmfield.