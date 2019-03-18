"We have hope": Calderdale groups condemn Christchurch terror attack

A minute's silence was held before tonight's Calderdale Council cabinet meeting this evening in memory of those killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack last week.

A number of Calderdale organisations joined the Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Marcus Thompson, at Halifax Town Hall this afternoon to launch a joint statement condemning the attack, which killed 50 people.

The joint statement builds on a shared commitment to support each other at this difficult time.

Among those lending their name to the statement were Calderdale Interfaith Council, Calderdale Council of Mosques, Calderdale Council, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Together Housing, Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, the Chief Officer Forum for the Voluntary Sector and Calderdale College:

It read: "We strongly condemn the devastating and senseless terrorist attacks which occurred in New Zealand on Friday.

"The violence perpetrated in two Mosques in Christchurch against innocent people going to worship has reminded us of the threats we face when hatred and division take hold.

"Together, in Calderdale, we stand in solidarity with the Muslim community against racism and Islamophobia. And we are united in our determination to stop those who are motivated by hatred.

"We are a kind and tolerant community, we care for each other and we have hope.

"Together we are stronger, together we will challenge those that promote radical ideologies and take innocent lives. We will not be divided."