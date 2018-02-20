WEATHER ALERT: Big freeze to bring risk of 'significant snow' to Yorkshire

Freezing cold winds from Siberia are set to sweep across the UK bring the risk of 'significant snow', forecasters warn.

According to the Met Office the bitterly cold spell of weather will set in later this week and last until into March.

The Met office outlook for Tuesday March 6 to Tuesday March 20 is: “At the start of this period it is likely to remain cold or very cold for many with widespread frost and brisk easterly winds from Continental Europe, making it feel raw.

"This will continue to bring the risk of significant snow across some southern, eastern and central parts of the country, whereas towards the north and west it will start drier.

“As we head through the middle of March, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but it may start to turn more unsettled and less cold with the wettest and mildest weather spreading in from the southwest.”

