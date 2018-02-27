WEATHER FORECAST & GRITTER LATEST: Fleet mobilised after 'unexpectedly heavy snowfall'

Calderdale Council gritters will be on the roads within the hour after snowfall fell more heavily than expected this evening (Tuesday).

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow in Calderdale, moving up to an amber-scale warning between 6am on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday, with intermittent heavy snow forecast throughout.

Temperatures will scale as low as -6° overnight, with wind chill making this feel more like -12°.

On the amber snow warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday leading to some significant accumulations developing.

"Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

"Some rural communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur."