Weather: Hour-by-hour update for Calderdale as yellow warning is issued

Calderdale woke up to the remaining signs of the mini Beast from the East which struck the county over the weekend.

Ice is set to be the main problem and the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning telling people to remain cautious on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Their website says: "Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls.

"Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time."

Calderdale:

12pm: Sunny day

1pm: Sunny day

2pm: Sunny day

3pm: Sunny intervals

4pm: Sunny intervals

5pm: Overcast

6pm: Overcast

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Light shower night

10pm: Light rain

11pm: Cloudy