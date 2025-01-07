Are schools open: Wednesday's list of which Calderdale schools are closed as Met Office ice warning issued
Some schools have announced they plan to open but others are waiting until tomorrow morning to decide and one has already said it will be closed.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the borough which is in force until noon tomorrow.
It says icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements could impact travel, possibly causing injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
It is set to feel like -7C between 6am and 8am tomorrow, and -8C at the same time on Thursday.
Calderdale Council has asked people to avoid unnecessary travel by car or foot.
It added: “Some routes, especially to and from schools, may remain challenging or unsafe.
"Schools monitor the situation and each school will decide independently if it’s safe to open.”
These are some of the schools which have announced publicly what their plans are so far:
Brighouse High School – will assess the situation in the morning but likely to be closed to Years 7 to 11 and open at its sixth form site for Years 12 and 13.
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed
Ryburn Valley High School – open
The Brooksbank School – open
The North Halifax Grammar School – open
Lightcliffe Academy – will make a decision in the morning
Savile Park Primary School – open from 10am
Trinity Academy Grammar– open
The Crossley Heath School – open
Calder High School – open
Calder Primary School – open
Park Lane Academy – open