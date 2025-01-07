Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ice is set to force some Calderdale schoolchildren to stay at home again tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some schools have announced they plan to open but others are waiting until tomorrow morning to decide and one has already said it will be closed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the borough which is in force until noon tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements could impact travel, possibly causing injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Ice is set to force some students to stay at home again tomorrow

It is set to feel like -7C between 6am and 8am tomorrow, and -8C at the same time on Thursday.

Calderdale Council has asked people to avoid unnecessary travel by car or foot.

It added: “Some routes, especially to and from schools, may remain challenging or unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Schools monitor the situation and each school will decide independently if it’s safe to open.”

These are some of the schools which have announced publicly what their plans are so far:

Brighouse High School – will assess the situation in the morning but likely to be closed to Years 7 to 11 and open at its sixth form site for Years 12 and 13.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed

Ryburn Valley High School – open

The Brooksbank School – open

The North Halifax Grammar School – open

Lightcliffe Academy – will make a decision in the morning

Savile Park Primary School – open from 10am

Trinity Academy Grammar– open

The Crossley Heath School – open

Calder High School – open

Calder Primary School – open

Park Lane Academy – open