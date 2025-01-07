Are schools open: Wednesday's list of which Calderdale schools are closed as Met Office ice warning issued

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:59 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 20:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ice is set to force some Calderdale schoolchildren to stay at home again tomorrow.

Some schools have announced they plan to open but others are waiting until tomorrow morning to decide and one has already said it will be closed.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the borough which is in force until noon tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements could impact travel, possibly causing injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Ice is set to force some students to stay at home again tomorrowIce is set to force some students to stay at home again tomorrow
Ice is set to force some students to stay at home again tomorrow

It is set to feel like -7C between 6am and 8am tomorrow, and -8C at the same time on Thursday.

Calderdale Council has asked people to avoid unnecessary travel by car or foot.

It added: “Some routes, especially to and from schools, may remain challenging or unsafe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Schools monitor the situation and each school will decide independently if it’s safe to open.”

These are some of the schools which have announced publicly what their plans are so far:

Brighouse High School – will assess the situation in the morning but likely to be closed to Years 7 to 11 and open at its sixth form site for Years 12 and 13.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed

Ryburn Valley High School – open

The Brooksbank School – open

The North Halifax Grammar School – open

Lightcliffe Academy – will make a decision in the morning

Savile Park Primary School – open from 10am

Trinity Academy Grammar– open

The Crossley Heath School – open

Calder High School – open

Calder Primary School – open

Park Lane Academy – open

Related topics:Met OfficeCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilSchools
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice