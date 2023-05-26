News you can trust since 1853
Bank Holiday weather: How hot will it get this weekend in Halifax according to the Met Office?

As the bank holiday approaches we take a look at what the weather will be this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this bank holiday weekend, according to The Met Office.

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 11C. Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 20C with lows of 11C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Relaxing in the sun, at Manor Heath, HalifaxRelaxing in the sun, at Manor Heath, Halifax
Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 16C with lows of 7C. Cloudy.

Monday, May 29 – Highs of 15C with lows of 7C. Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

