Bank Holiday weather: How hot will it get this weekend in Halifax according to the Met Office?
As the bank holiday approaches we take a look at what the weather will be this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:58 BST
Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this bank holiday weekend, according to The Met Office.
Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 11C. Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.
Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 20C with lows of 11C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.
Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 16C with lows of 7C. Cloudy.
Monday, May 29 – Highs of 15C with lows of 7C. Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.