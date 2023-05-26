Bank Holiday weather: How hot will it get this weekend in Halifax according to the Met Office?

Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this bank holiday weekend, according to The Met Office.

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 11C. Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 20C with lows of 11C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Relaxing in the sun, at Manor Heath, Halifax

Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 16C with lows of 7C. Cloudy.

Monday, May 29 – Highs of 15C with lows of 7C. Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

