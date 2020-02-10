Calderdale braces itself snow and icy blast as Met Office issues weather warning

Calderdale could be faced with wintry condition just a day after many parts were devastated by Storm Ciara.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the Yorkshire region.

Could we see snow and icy conditions in Calderdale

The warning comes into effect at 3pm today and continues all the way through to midnight in Tuesday.

The Met Office has said: "Snow is now falling across parts of north Midlands and the south Pennines and this area of snow is expected to move eastwards through the afternoon, clearing to the east on Monday evening.

"Snow is expected to fall down to low levels at times but most accumulations should be above 100 m where 1-3 cm is possible in places.

"Heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are likely to lead to travel disruption, particularly over higher routes.

What to expect

The Met Office has said that some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths