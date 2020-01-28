Calderdale gritters out on patrol as first snow showers hit the borough

Gritters in Calderdale are out patrolling the road network as the first snow of 2020 hits the borough.

After the night's cold temperature, light snow showers have been seen in Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Police traffic officer tweeted this picture of snow up at Rishworth

Calderdale Council has confirmed that its gritters are currently out patrolling the network, due to the light snow showers forecast through today.

The Highways Team for the Council will continue to monitor conditions across the borough.

What is Calderdale Council's gritting procedure?

The Council's winter policy gives priority to high use roads. Also, roads that access community facilities, such as hospitals, schools and shopping centres.

The priority for road gritting is based on route hierarchy and level of use. Main roads will be gritted before other routes.

At the moment, the Council grits over 600km of roads in the borough.

In severe weather, snow clearing work is done with the following priority:

A roads;

B roads;

remainder of the priority network.

Clearing and removing snow from roads depends upon the amount of snow and the conditions at any particular time.