Calderdale weather: How hot it will get tomorrow and tips on keeping cool

We have already been enjoying some glorious sunshine and warm weather over the past few days but tomorrow temperatures will soar.

According to The Met Office, the borough can expect a high of a tropical 27C.

It is predicting a hot, dry and sunny Friday with clear skies until the early evening.

The Met Office is forecasting a hot day

The weekend is set to be noticeably cooler with much more cloud and possible showers.

A UK Health Security Agency Level Two heat-health alert has been issued - the first of this year - for other parts of the country.

It lasts until midnight on Saturday and covers the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West regions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the agency, said: "During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

Their top tips for keeping safe in the warm weather include staying cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun, remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors and drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat.

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.