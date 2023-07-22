News you can trust since 1853
Environment Agency: Flood alert issued for River Calder through Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse

Persistent rain today – which is forecast to become heavier tomorrow – has prompted a flood alert for Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read

The “be prepared” warning is in place the Upper River Calder catchment, which stretches between Todmorden and Brighouse.

According to the Environment Agency, who issued the alert today (Saturday): “River levels are currently forecast to peak in Todmorden tomorrow between 3am and 8am, and predicted to peak downstream in Brighouse around 10am to noon.

"Persistent rain could lead to flooding of low-lying land and localised surface water flooding.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Calderdale between Todmorden and Brighouse
A flood alert has been issued for the River Calderdale between Todmorden and Brighouse
"We are not currently expecting to issue widespread flood warnings but will be closely monitoring the situation.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

"For a more detailed weather forecast for your area please see the Met Office website at www.metoffice.gov.uk.”

