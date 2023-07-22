The “be prepared” warning is in place the Upper River Calder catchment, which stretches between Todmorden and Brighouse.

According to the Environment Agency, who issued the alert today (Saturday): “River levels are currently forecast to peak in Todmorden tomorrow between 3am and 8am, and predicted to peak downstream in Brighouse around 10am to noon.

"Persistent rain could lead to flooding of low-lying land and localised surface water flooding.

"We are not currently expecting to issue widespread flood warnings but will be closely monitoring the situation.

"Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

