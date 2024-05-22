Flood alert issued for Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse as heavy rain hits
Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.
Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the day with yellow and amber weather warnings in place by the Met Office for today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).
Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment
River Levels are rising on the River Calder due to today's persistent heavy rainfall.
The rain is forecast to continue to move up from the southeast and continue into Thursday morning.
Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Todmorden to Brighouse.
Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment
Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Brighouse to Castleford.
