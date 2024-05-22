Flood alert issued for Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse as heavy rain hits

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:48 BST
Flood alerts are in place for Calderdale as heavy rain batters the borough.

Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.

Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the day with yellow and amber weather warnings in place by the Met Office for today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment

River Levels are rising on the River Calder due to today's persistent heavy rainfall.

The rain is forecast to continue to move up from the southeast and continue into Thursday morning.

Levels are currently forecast to peak at 5pm at Todmorden and 9pm at Brighouse.

Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Todmorden to Brighouse.

Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment

Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Brighouse to Castleford.

