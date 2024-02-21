Flood alert issued with more rain forecast in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse
A flood alert is in place in Calderdale with more rain forecast for today and tomorrow.
The Environment Agency has put a flood alert in place for the Upper River Calder catchment.
The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.
According to the Met Office, rain is expected to continue today (Wednesday) until 4pm and restart in the early hours of Thursday morning for most of the day.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.
What to do if you get a flood alert
If you haven’t already done so, you should:
- sign up for flood warnings
- keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates
- have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home
- check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies
- plan how you'll move family and pets to safety