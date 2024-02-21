Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has put a flood alert in place for the Upper River Calder catchment.

The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, rain is expected to continue today (Wednesday) until 4pm and restart in the early hours of Thursday morning for most of the day.

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

What to do if you get a flood alert

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.

If you haven’t already done so, you should: