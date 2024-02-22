Flood alert update: Warning still in place after heavy rain overnight in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse
The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the Upper River Calder catchment yesterday (Wednesday).
The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.
The Environment Agency said: “River levels are forecast to rise again on the River Calder, Hebden Water and Walsden Water in the early hours of Thursday, due to forecasted overnight rainfall.
"Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse, from 6:30 AM on February 22.
"We will continue to monitor levels and forecasts closely.
"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”
According to the Met Office, rain is expected to continue today (Thursday) until 3pm.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.