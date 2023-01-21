News you can trust since 1853
Freezing temperatures and further frost set to return to Calderdale tonight

Freezing conditions are set to return to Calderdale overnight tonight (Saturday) as the borough braves more minus temperatures.

By Tom Scargill
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Calderdale shrouded with fog and mist. Picture Tony Johnson.
Another widespread sharp frost will develop tonight, according to the Met Office, with areas of freezing fog probably later tonight and temperatures set to be -1.

Any freezing fog will gradually clear on Sunday but it will still feel cold and remain dry.

It should feel slightly less cold next week, with temperatures reaching a high of around ten degrees on Wednesday.

