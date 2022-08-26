News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Bank Holiday weather: Weekend forecast as sunny spells are expected to be followed by showers

This is the weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend in Halifax and Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:30 am

The outlook for weather across Calderdale is looking dry for the bank holiday weekend with the chance of a few showers towards the end.

Don’t forget that the hose pipe ban for Yorkshire Water also comes into force this weekend following the weeks of dry weather.

Yorkshire Water issues advice ahead of hosepipe ban across the county
A view over Halifax, West Yorkshire, from top of Southowram Bank, Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Calderdale according to the Met Office.

Friday

Cloudy in the morning changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 20C and lows of 13C.

Saturday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to light shows by lunchtime. Highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Outlook for Monday

Generally settled, although some showers remain possible at the end of the bank holiday weekend. Increasingly dry but perhaps more cloudy weather into the new week. Feeling generally warm by day.

