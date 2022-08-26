Halifax Bank Holiday weather: Weekend forecast as sunny spells are expected to be followed by showers

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlook for weather across Calderdale is looking dry for the bank holiday weekend with the chance of a few showers towards the end.

Don’t forget that the hose pipe ban for Yorkshire Water also comes into force this weekend following the weeks of dry weather.

A view over Halifax, West Yorkshire, from top of Southowram Bank, Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Calderdale according to the Met Office.

Friday

Cloudy in the morning changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 20C and lows of 13C.

Saturday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to light shows by lunchtime. Highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Outlook for Monday