Halifax Bank Holiday weather: Weekend forecast as sunny spells are expected to be followed by showers
This is the weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend in Halifax and Calderdale.
The outlook for weather across Calderdale is looking dry for the bank holiday weekend with the chance of a few showers towards the end.
Don’t forget that the hose pipe ban for Yorkshire Water also comes into force this weekend following the weeks of dry weather.
Here is the weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Calderdale according to the Met Office.
Friday
Cloudy in the morning changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 20C and lows of 13C.
Saturday
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with highs of 21C and lows of 13C.
Sunday
Sunny intervals changing to light shows by lunchtime. Highs of 21C and lows of 13C.
Outlook for Monday
Generally settled, although some showers remain possible at the end of the bank holiday weekend. Increasingly dry but perhaps more cloudy weather into the new week. Feeling generally warm by day.