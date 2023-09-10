News you can trust since 1853
Halifax weather: Amazing photo of lightning storm that hit Calderdale last night as another thunderstorm warning is issued

This amazing photo captures the lightning storm over Calderdale last night (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
The picture, taken by filmmaker Christian Wilkinson, as the storm raged.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for West Yorkshire that is in place until midnight.

It says: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The lightning storm above Halifax last night, captured by Christian Wilkinson - www.epicyorkshire.co.ukThe lightning storm above Halifax last night, captured by Christian Wilkinson - www.epicyorkshire.co.uk
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."

