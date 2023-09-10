Halifax weather: Amazing photo of lightning storm that hit Calderdale last night as another thunderstorm warning is issued
The picture, taken by filmmaker Christian Wilkinson, as the storm raged.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for West Yorkshire that is in place until midnight.
It says: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.
"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
"Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."