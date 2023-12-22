Halifax and the rest of Calderdale could face travel disruption and power cuts on Christmas Eve, say the Met Office.

The weather experts have put out a yellow weather warning for wind for the borough between 8am and 10pm on Sunday.

They say: “Strong, very gusty winds may again cause some travel disruption during Christmas Eve.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

"There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.

"There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.”

As well as strong winds, Sunday is expected to start with light rain, becoming dry from around 3pm.

Temperatures will reach 13C, feeling like 8C.