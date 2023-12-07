News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Halifax weather: Flood alert issued for River Calder through Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse as areas battered by heavy rain

A large part of Calderdale has been issued with a flood alert as heavy rain continues to fall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Dec 2023, 17:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The alert, issued by the Environment Agency, is for the River Calder between Todmorden and Brighouse.

The agency says flooding is possible from 3pm, with levels peaking this evening, but rainfall is forecast overnight.

It says areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

The flood alert has been issuedThe flood alert has been issued
The flood alert has been issued
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will continue to closely monitor rainfall and river levels closely," said a spokesperson.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Heavy rain is also expected tomorrow and also on Saturday morning.

Related topics:Hebden BridgeSowerby BridgeHalifaxTodmordenBrighouseCalderdale