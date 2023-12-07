A large part of Calderdale has been issued with a flood alert as heavy rain continues to fall.

The alert, issued by the Environment Agency, is for the River Calder between Todmorden and Brighouse.

The agency says flooding is possible from 3pm, with levels peaking this evening, but rainfall is forecast overnight.

It says areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

"We will continue to closely monitor rainfall and river levels closely," said a spokesperson.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”