The borough has been hit by downpours all day today (Tuesday) and the Met Office has issued a rain warning that lasts until 6pm tomorrow.

Although there are currently no flood alerts issued for Calderdale, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has posted on social media: “There is a yellow warning out for rain today and tomorrow, with expected floods across areas of West Yorkshire.”

It has urged people to check its website for flood advice.

Heavy rain is forecast into this evening

The Met Office says the heavy rain may lead to some flooding.

It says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.