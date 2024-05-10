Halifax weather forecast: How hot it will get and how long the warm weather will last in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden and Mytholmroyd
According to the Met Office, the warm weather is set to extend into the weekend.
Its forecasters say today will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, reaching a high of 21C by this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be similar – dry with some cloud and temperatures reaching 22C.
Then Sunday will stay warm but there is a chance of rain later in the day, with light showers forecast from 4pm and into the evening.
Temperatures will start to drop to between 12C and 18C on Monday, with more rain forecast, and Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be much the same.
The Met Office’s UK forecast for Tuesday to Thursday says: “The weather is expected to change from the current warm and settled conditions, with a return to an unsettled and showery pattern as low pressure comes to dominate.
"Rain and showers, locally heavy and thundery, are expected across much of the United Kingdom. Rainfall amounts could be above average in many areas, most likely where showers merge with each other and become very slow moving.
“Winds could be fresh at times, especially near heavier showers and also along coasts.
"Temperatures will not be as high as in the preceding week, and are expected to fall closer to average for May, and feeling rather cold where it remains damp and cloudy. However it will feel much warmer in any sunny spells.”
