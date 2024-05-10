Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale has been basking in sunshine this week but many are asking how long it will last.

According to the Met Office, the warm weather is set to extend into the weekend.

Its forecasters say today will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, reaching a high of 21C by this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar – dry with some cloud and temperatures reaching 22C.

The Met Office is forecasting good weather into the weekend

Then Sunday will stay warm but there is a chance of rain later in the day, with light showers forecast from 4pm and into the evening.

Temperatures will start to drop to between 12C and 18C on Monday, with more rain forecast, and Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be much the same.

The Met Office’s UK forecast for Tuesday to Thursday says: “The weather is expected to change from the current warm and settled conditions, with a return to an unsettled and showery pattern as low pressure comes to dominate.

"Rain and showers, locally heavy and thundery, are expected across much of the United Kingdom. Rainfall amounts could be above average in many areas, most likely where showers merge with each other and become very slow moving.

“Winds could be fresh at times, especially near heavier showers and also along coasts.