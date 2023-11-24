Halifax weather: Gritters out as Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden braced for sub-zero temperatures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calderdale Council’s highways team has said its gritters are out this afternoon and will be out again in the early hours of tomorrow.
According to the BBC’s weather experts, Calderdale will see temperatures plunge to 0C overnight, feeling like -2C.
And the cold is here to stay for at least the next week.
Tomorrow will be similar weather conditions to today – sunny and dry but reaching a high of just 5C, feeling like 4C.
Sunday will start the same with some light rain and winds arriving in the afternoon.
There will be more light rain on Monday morning, turning dry from around lunchtime.