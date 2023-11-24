Gritters are out across Calderdale as forecasters predict a plummet in temperatures.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council’s highways team has said its gritters are out this afternoon and will be out again in the early hours of tomorrow.

According to the BBC’s weather experts, Calderdale will see temperatures plunge to 0C overnight, feeling like -2C.

And the cold is here to stay for at least the next week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gritting will take place this afternoon and tomorrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow will be similar weather conditions to today – sunny and dry but reaching a high of just 5C, feeling like 4C.

Sunday will start the same with some light rain and winds arriving in the afternoon.