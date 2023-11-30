The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Calderdale this morning.

A yellow warning for “hazardous conditions” is in place until 11am today.

The weather experts say: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

The gritters were out in the early hours of this morning

They also say there could be “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

Today will continue to be very cold, reaching no higher than 2C and feeling no warmer than -1C.

Overnight, it will drop to 0C, feeling like -4C.

The BBC are forecasting more snow on Saturday and Monday.