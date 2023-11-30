Halifax weather: 'Hazardous conditions' snow and ice warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden after snow last night
A yellow warning for “hazardous conditions” is in place until 11am today.
The weather experts say: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
They also say there could be “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
Today will continue to be very cold, reaching no higher than 2C and feeling no warmer than -1C.
Overnight, it will drop to 0C, feeling like -4C.
The BBC are forecasting more snow on Saturday and Monday.
Calderdale Council’s gritting team were out in the early hours of this morning.