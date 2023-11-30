News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Halifax weather: 'Hazardous conditions' snow and ice warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden after snow last night

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Calderdale this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Nov 2023, 06:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning for “hazardous conditions” is in place until 11am today.

The weather experts say: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Most Popular
The gritters were out in the early hours of this morningThe gritters were out in the early hours of this morning
The gritters were out in the early hours of this morning

They also say there could be “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

Today will continue to be very cold, reaching no higher than 2C and feeling no warmer than -1C.

Overnight, it will drop to 0C, feeling like -4C.

The BBC are forecasting more snow on Saturday and Monday.

Calderdale Council’s gritting team were out in the early hours of this morning.

Related topics:HalifaxSowerby BridgeHebden BridgeBrighouseCalderdaleTodmordenMet OfficeBBCCalderdale Council