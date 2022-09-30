Halifax weather: Heavy rain forecast as Hurricane Ian affects weather according to Met Office

The Met Office has issued their weather forecast as Hurricane Ian sweeps across the American east coast sending a wave of low pressure towards the United Kingdom.

Hurricane Ian, peaking as a category four storm, has been causing chaos since it first reached Cuba on Tuesday, knocking out the country’s power grid and killing two people.

The hurricane reached Florida on Wednesday with winds peaking at more than 150mph, causing severe flooding leaving millions without electricity.

Heavy rain set for the UK. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Atlantic jet stream, currently strengthened by the warm tropical air pushed northwards by Hurricane Ian, will drive an area of low pressure across the UK on Friday.

Although Hurricane Ian is impacting the jet stream, the conditions expected in the UK are not comparable. Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, added more details on what to expect: “A spell of strong winds and heavy rain will push southeast throughout the day. The strongest winds are likely to be in northern Scotland, with gusts of 65 to 70 mph in coastal parts and perhaps 75 mph around the Northern Isles."

Met Office weather forecast for Halifax

The strong winds won’t hit Halifax but there will be wet weather today and moving into the weekend.

Today (Friday) the weather will be cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. Highs of 13C and lows of 10C.

On Saturday things are a bit clearer with light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 15C and lows of 10C.

On Sunday a partly cloudy start will change to sunny intervals by late morning.

The outlook for next week is an isolated shower over the hills, with winds easing Sunday. Most parts dry with light winds on Monday. Turning cloudy and windy on Tuesday with heavy rain later.