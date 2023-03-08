The National Trust site in Hebden Bridge says all its facilities including the car park will be shut.

It has posted on social media: “The site will be closed tomorrow due to the forecasted snow

"The toilets, Mill, café and Clough Hole car park will be closed. Please check our website and Facebook for updates.”

Previous snowfall at Hardcastle Crags

As reported by the Courier, The Met Office has issued Yellow and Amber snow warnings for the coming days.

An Amber warning means there could be travel delays, stranding some road vehicles and passengers, as well as delays and cancellations to train and air travel.

