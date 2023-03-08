The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the borough and has said: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

Snow is being predicted from around 2pm today and is set to continue falling until the early hours of tomorrow.

Then more snow showers – some heavy – are being predicted from around 9am tomorrow morning, continuing right through until late on Friday afternoon.

Fun in the snow at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge. From the left, Finn McKeown, nine, Mia McKeown, 14, and Ahmed Al-Kos, 10.

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

"There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days.

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur.”

Today is expected to be very cold and frosty, becoming cloudier from midday with scattered snow showers and a maximum temperature of 5C.

Tonight will be cold with a widespread frost and snow showers, with temperatures falling to -1C.

