News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Halifax weather: Here is when Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden can expect heavy snow as forecasters predict flurries to start TODAY and Met Office issues weather warning

Weather experts are forecasting snow to start falling in Calderdale this afternoon (Wednesday), with heavy snow forecast tomorrow and Friday.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the borough and has said: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

Snow is being predicted from around 2pm today and is set to continue falling until the early hours of tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then more snow showers – some heavy – are being predicted from around 9am tomorrow morning, continuing right through until late on Friday afternoon.

Fun in the snow at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge. From the left, Finn McKeown, nine, Mia McKeown, 14, and Ahmed Al-Kos, 10.
Fun in the snow at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge. From the left, Finn McKeown, nine, Mia McKeown, 14, and Ahmed Al-Kos, 10.
Fun in the snow at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge. From the left, Finn McKeown, nine, Mia McKeown, 14, and Ahmed Al-Kos, 10.
Most Popular

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days.

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur.”

Today is expected to be very cold and frosty, becoming cloudier from midday with scattered snow showers and a maximum temperature of 5C.

Tonight will be cold with a widespread frost and snow showers, with temperatures falling to -1C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There could be further sleet showers on Saturday.

Read More
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Halifax boy who has been saving for years donates a...
Sowerby BridgeHebden BridgeBrighouseTodmordenHalifaxMet OfficeCalderdale