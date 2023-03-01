Halifax weather: Here is when HEAVY SNOW is forecast to fall in Calderdale next week
Heavy snow is being forecast to fall in Calderdale next week.
According to the BBC weather experts, there will be light snow on Tuesday, followed by heavy snow on Thursday.
The area could see sleet showers as early as Sunday.
Today’s forecast is for light rain, with temperatures ranging between 7C and 3C.
Tomorrow will be dry with some cloud and similar temperatures.
It will start to get very cold from Sunday, with temperatures predicted to reach no higher than 4C and falling to -1C that night, and -3C the following night.