According to the BBC weather experts, there will be light snow on Tuesday, followed by heavy snow on Thursday.

The area could see sleet showers as early as Sunday.

Today’s forecast is for light rain, with temperatures ranging between 7C and 3C.

Robert Butler (left) and Andrew Sutcliffe clear the drive at Shibden Park

Tomorrow will be dry with some cloud and similar temperatures.

It will start to get very cold from Sunday, with temperatures predicted to reach no higher than 4C and falling to -1C that night, and -3C the following night.

