Traffic disruption, strong winds and flooding could hit Calderdale tomorrow.

The predicted arrival of Storm Amy has sparked yellow weather warnings for the borough for wind and rain.

The rain warning – in place between 3pm and midnight tomorrow – means heavy rain “is likely to lead to travel disruption and some flooding”, says the Met Office.

The wind warning is in place for longer – between 3pm tomorrow and midnight on Saturday – and could mean damage to buildings, power cuts and “injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued

Winds are expected to reach around 50mph in Calderdale.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places, with even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.”

Here is the Met Office’s current hour-by-hour forecast from 3pm tomorrow, when Storm Amy is forecast to hit.

3pm: Cloudy and 16C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 22mph

4pm: Cloudy and 16C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 21mph

5pm: Cloudy and 15C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 21mph

6pm: Light rain and 15C, feeling like 13C, and winds of 23mph

7pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 12C, and winds of 24mph

8pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 28mph

9pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 28mph

10pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 34mph

11pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 37mph

Midnight: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 41mph

1am: Heavy rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 42mph

2am: Heavy rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 39mph

3am: Heavy rain and 13C, feeling like 10C, and winds of 36mph

4am: Heavy rain and 12C, feeling like 9C, and winds of 36mph

5am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 38mph

6am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 37mph

7am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 33mph

8am: Light rain and 9C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 31mph

9am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 39mph

10am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 44mph

11am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 48mph

Noon: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 48mph

1pm: Light rain and 12C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 50mph

2pm: Light rain and 12C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 48mph