Halifax weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Amy brings weather warnings and predicted 50mph winds to Calderdale
The predicted arrival of Storm Amy has sparked yellow weather warnings for the borough for wind and rain.
The rain warning – in place between 3pm and midnight tomorrow – means heavy rain “is likely to lead to travel disruption and some flooding”, says the Met Office.
The wind warning is in place for longer – between 3pm tomorrow and midnight on Saturday – and could mean damage to buildings, power cuts and “injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.
Winds are expected to reach around 50mph in Calderdale.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places, with even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.”
Here is the Met Office’s current hour-by-hour forecast from 3pm tomorrow, when Storm Amy is forecast to hit.
3pm: Cloudy and 16C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 22mph
4pm: Cloudy and 16C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 21mph
5pm: Cloudy and 15C, feeling like 14C, and winds of 21mph
6pm: Light rain and 15C, feeling like 13C, and winds of 23mph
7pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 12C, and winds of 24mph
8pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 28mph
9pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 28mph
10pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 34mph
11pm: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 37mph
Midnight: Light rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 41mph
1am: Heavy rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 42mph
2am: Heavy rain and 14C, feeling like 11C, and winds of 39mph
3am: Heavy rain and 13C, feeling like 10C, and winds of 36mph
4am: Heavy rain and 12C, feeling like 9C, and winds of 36mph
5am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 38mph
6am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 37mph
7am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 33mph
8am: Light rain and 9C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 31mph
9am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 6C, and winds of 39mph
10am: Light rain and 10C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 44mph
11am: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 7C, and winds of 48mph
Noon: Light rain and 11C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 48mph
1pm: Light rain and 12C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 50mph
2pm: Light rain and 12C, feeling like 8C, and winds of 48mph