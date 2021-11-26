Halifax weather: Met Office issues snow warning for parts of Calderdale

The warning for the Yorkshire and Humber region comes into place from 5pm today (Friday) until 10am tomorrow morning and spells of hill snow may bring some disruption to travel the Met Office has said.

A spokesperson said: "An area of rain and hill snow will move southwards over southern Scotland and northern England during Friday night.

"Much of this will clear to the south early on Saturday but some sleet and snow showers will follow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow

"Snow is expected mainly above 300 to 400 m, particularly over the Pennines where 10-15 cm of snow may fall in some places.

"At lower levels mostly rain is expected but there is a chance of some falling snow - mainly as the system clears south.

"With very strong winds expected as well some very difficult travel conditions are likely with blizzards leading to reduced visibility and the potential for some drifting of snow."

What to expect according to the Met Office

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off