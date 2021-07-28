Halifax weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm and rain warning for Calderdale

A yellow warning for rain and thunderstroms is in place from 1pm today until 6am tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Showers, often heavy with isolated thunderstorms, may become more frequent across northwest England during Wednesday evening and overnight.

"Some places could see 15-20 mm of rain within an hour and as much as 40-60 mm over a six hour period.

The Met Office has issued a rain weather warning

"Thunderstorms have developed across parts of the north Midlands and northern England this afternoon and are expected to continue until early evening.

"Whilst some places will remain dry, a few locations are likely to see 20-30 mm of rain fall in an hour. Additionally, hail up to 2cm in diameter is possible as well as frequent lightning."

What to expect according to the Met Office

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer