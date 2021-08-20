Halifax weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for the borough

The yellow warning for the Yorkshire and Humber region is in place from 12pm tomorrow until 10pm.

It says that many places will miss the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning

"These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours. Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations."

What to expect according to the Met Office

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes