The borough has been enjoying some glorious sun shine and warm weather.

But the Met Office says showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail in places this afternoon.

The warning is in place between 1pm and 10pm today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning has been issued for today

According to the Met Office forecast, storms are most likely in Calderdale between 1pm and 2pm.

It says: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost."

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22C today.