Halifax weather: Met Office issues warning for snow and ice across Calderdale

A yellow weather alert is in place from 8pm tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow morning at 9.30am

This could see icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries

Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground

A weather alert has been issued for Calderdale

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Further areas of rain, sleet and hail, with snow mainly at elevations above around 200-300 metres, are likely to affect many areas this evening.

"These will be heavy in places, perhaps bringing 2-5 cm of snow to some of the higher routes across the Pennines and Scotland.

"Beyond midnight, showers will become less widespread and will fall increasingly as rain or sleet away from some higher routes and parts of northern Scotland.

"However as temperatures fall, icy stretches are possible more widely, especially on untreated surfaces.