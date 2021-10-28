Halifax weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

The Met Office is warning that 20-40mm of heavy rain is expected across parts of Calderdale on Friday.

According to weather experts an amber warning for heavy rain affecting Cumbria on Thursday (October 28), will quickly be replaced by an extended yellow warning covering parts of Calderdale on Friday.

The warning is in place from midnight through until 3pm on Friday.

Yellow weather warning issued for Calderdale

The Met Office is warning residents that there is a small chance of flooding, which may cause difficult driving conditions and affect train and bus services.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Further heavy rain during Thursday, easing for a time in the north, but a further spell of heavy rain moving across the area during Friday.

"Rainfall totals will vary, but 20-40 mm is expected widely, with 50-60 mm in places and as much as 80 mm over some hills.

"This is in addition to the very high rainfall totals over the previous 24-36 hours over the north of the area, where an Amber warning remains in place."