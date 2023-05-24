Halifax weather: Met Office shows how long the hot weather will last in Halifax

Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this week, according to The Met Office.

Wednesday, May 24 – Highs of 19C with lows of 12C. Sunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, May 25 – Highs of 17C with lows of 10C. Cloudy.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 21C with lows of 11C. Sunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad