Halifax weather: Met Office shows how long the hot weather will last in Halifax

As the sunny weather seems like it is here to stay, how hot is it set to get this week?
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this week, according to The Met Office.

Wednesday, May 24 – Highs of 19C with lows of 12C. Sunny.

Thursday, May 25 – Highs of 17C with lows of 10C. Cloudy.

Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 21C with lows of 11C. Sunny.

Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 16C with lows of 8C. Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime.

