Halifax weather: Met Office's new 'danger to life warning' because of strong winds coming to Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has issued a yellow weather warning from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, saying there could be gusts of up to 50mph battering the borough.
The Met Office says: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”
Tomorrow is set to be another cold day but warmer than today, with temperatures ranging between 3C and 1C.
Rain will arrive on Saturday and also on Sunday.