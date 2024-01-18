Strong winds could bring disruption and even “danger to life” in Calderdale, the Met Office is warning.

It has issued a yellow weather warning from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, saying there could be gusts of up to 50mph battering the borough.

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

Tomorrow is set to be another cold day but warmer than today, with temperatures ranging between 3C and 1C.