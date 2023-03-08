Halifax weather: New Met Office Amber heavy snow warning for Halifax - here is what to expect over next 24 hours
The Met Office has boosted its snow warning for Calderdale tomorrow to Amber, warning heavy snow could cause “significant disruption”.
A Yellow warning is still in place for the area from 7am tomorrow (Thursday) until 2pm on Friday but now there is a more severe warning also in place covering the borough from 3pm tomorrow until noon on Friday.
An Amber warning means there could be travel delays, stranding some road vehicles and passengers, as well as delays and cancellations to train and air travel.
“There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off,” says The Met Office warning and “power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.
According to The Met Office forecast for Halifax, patchy sleet and snow showers are expected this evening, clearing later into the night.
But snow is expected to start to fall again from around 2am tomorrow, continuing right through the day, tomorrow night and into Friday, becoming heavy at times.
It will be very cold, with temperatures no higher than 1C and falling as far as -5C.
Here is what we can expect over the next 24 hours:
8pm – Cloudy and between 0C and -3C
9pm – Cloudy and between 0C and -3C
10pm – Cloudy and between 1C and -3C
11pm – Cloudy and between 0C and -4C
Midnight – Cloudy and between 0C and -4C
1am – Cloudy and between 0C and -3C
2am – 50 per cent chance of light snow and between 0C and -4C
3am – 60 per cent chance of light snow and between 0C and -4C
4am – Cloudy and between 0C and -4C
5am – 60 per cent chance of light snow and between 0C and -4C
6am – 60 per cent of light snow and between 0C and -4C
7am – 80 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -4C
8am – 80 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -4C
9am – 80 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -4C
10am – 80 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -4C
11am – 80 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -4C
Noon – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 1C and -4C
1pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 1C and -4C
2pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 1C and -4C
3pm – 70 per cent chance of light snow and between 1C and -4C
4pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 1C and -5C
5pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -5C
6pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -5C
7pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and between 0C and -5C