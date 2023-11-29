Halifax weather: Snow set to fall in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge TONIGHT
Calderdale residents could be waking up to snow tomorrow.
The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall between 11pm and 1am.
What will start as light snow showers are being predicted to turn heavy into the early hours of tomorrow.
The forecast comes as temperatures continue to stay low, dropping to 0C overnight and feeling like -4C.
Those temperatures will not get much warmer tomorrow, rising to a high of only 2C and still feeling like -2C at the warmest.
And the cold is set to continue into next week, with the BBC forecasting there could be more snow on Monday.