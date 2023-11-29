Calderdale residents could be waking up to snow tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall between 11pm and 1am.

What will start as light snow showers are being predicted to turn heavy into the early hours of tomorrow.

The forecast comes as temperatures continue to stay low, dropping to 0C overnight and feeling like -4C.

Snow is being forecast for tonight

Those temperatures will not get much warmer tomorrow, rising to a high of only 2C and still feeling like -2C at the warmest.