Halifax weather: Snow set to fall in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge TONIGHT

Calderdale residents could be waking up to snow tomorrow.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall between 11pm and 1am.

What will start as light snow showers are being predicted to turn heavy into the early hours of tomorrow.

The forecast comes as temperatures continue to stay low, dropping to 0C overnight and feeling like -4C.

Snow is being forecast for tonightSnow is being forecast for tonight
Those temperatures will not get much warmer tomorrow, rising to a high of only 2C and still feeling like -2C at the warmest.

And the cold is set to continue into next week, with the BBC forecasting there could be more snow on Monday.

