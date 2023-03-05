Halifax weather: This is when HEAVY SNOW is being forecast to fall in Calderdale this week as snow and ice warning issued
People across Calderdale are being warned to expect heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures.
The BBC’s weather experts are forecasting snow to start falling in the earlier hours of Thursday and right through until Friday lunchtime.
Some of the those snow showers will be heavy, they say, including for several hours from Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening.
Meantime, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland today (Sunday), parts of Scotland and North East England on Monday and areas of Scotland, North East England and Yorkshire on Wednesday.
There are no warnings in force yet for later in the week.
The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.
"This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.
“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”
Tomorrow (Monday) Calderdale can expect light rain and temperatures ranging between 5C and -2C.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny and dry but very cold, ranging between 3C and -6C on Tuesday and 3C and -4C on Wednesday.