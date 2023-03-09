Halifax weather update: Snow that is forecast hour-by-hour as Yellow and Amber weather warnings issued
Heavy snow is falling across Calderdale today (Thursday) and The Met Office has issued Amber and Yellow weather warnings.
Heavy snow is being forecast right through until 8am tomorrow morning, when there will still be snow but showers will be lighter.
Snow is not being predicted to stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.
It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.
There could be further snow on Saturday.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.
Here is what we can expect for Calderdale over the next 24 hours:
Noon – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
1pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
2pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
3pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
4pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
5pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
6pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
7pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
8pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
9pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
10pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
11pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
Midnight – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
1am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
2am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C
3am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C
4am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C
5am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C
6am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C
7am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
8am – 60 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -5C
9am – 50 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -4C
10am – 30 per cent chance of light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C
11am – Sunny and cloudy and 1C, feeling like -3C