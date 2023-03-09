Heavy snow is being forecast right through until 8am tomorrow morning, when there will still be snow but showers will be lighter.

Snow is not being predicted to stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.

It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.

Stanley and Florence Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax

There could be further snow on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.

Here is what we can expect for Calderdale over the next 24 hours:

Noon – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz

1pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

2pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

3pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

4pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

5pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

6pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

7pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

8pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

9pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

10pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

11pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Midnight – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

1am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

2am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

3am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

4am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

5am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

6am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

7am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

8am – 60 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

9am – 50 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

10am – 30 per cent chance of light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C