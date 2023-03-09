News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Halifax weather update: Snow that is forecast hour-by-hour as Yellow and Amber weather warnings issued

Heavy snow is falling across Calderdale today (Thursday) and The Met Office has issued Amber and Yellow weather warnings.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Heavy snow is being forecast right through until 8am tomorrow morning, when there will still be snow but showers will be lighter.

Snow is not being predicted to stop until around 10am tomorrow when it will become dry and sunny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.

Stanley and Florence Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax
Stanley and Florence Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax
Stanley and Florence Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax
Most Popular

There could be further snow on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is what we can expect for Calderdale over the next 24 hours:

Noon – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz
Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz
Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz

1pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

3pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

4pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

5pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

7pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

8pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

9pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

11pm – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Midnight – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

1am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

3am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

4am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

5am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6am – 90 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -6C

7am – 95 per cent chance of heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

8am – 60 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -5C

9am – 50 per cent chance of light snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10am – 30 per cent chance of light snow and 1C, feeling like -4C

11am – Sunny and cloudy and 1C, feeling like -3C

Read More
Schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale closed because of snow - update as som...
HalifaxCalderdaleMet Office