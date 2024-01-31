Halifax weather: Watch freak tornado captured from Halifax woman's back garden this morning
But that is exactly what Renata Soukupova saw from her back garden on Queens Road this morning.
She captured the freak weather event at around 8am today.
According to the Met Office, a tornado is a rapidly rotating column of air that reaches between the base of a storm cloud and the Earth's surface.
They form in very unsettled weather conditions as part of severe thunderstorms.
Many conditions need to be present for a tornado to form but, when these conditions are met, a violently whirling mass of air, known as a vortex, forms beneath the storm cloud.
Tornadoes occur in many places around the world but North America is the continent where they happen most often.
Around 30 tornadoes a year are reported in the UK. These are typically small and short-lived but can cause structural damage if they pass over built-up areas.