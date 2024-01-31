Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But that is exactly what Renata Soukupova saw from her back garden on Queens Road this morning.

She captured the freak weather event at around 8am today.

According to the Met Office, a tornado is a rapidly rotating column of air that reaches between the base of a storm cloud and the Earth's surface.

The tornado was seen by Renata Soukupova from her garden in Halifax

They form in very unsettled weather conditions as part of severe thunderstorms.

Many conditions need to be present for a tornado to form but, when these conditions are met, a violently whirling mass of air, known as a vortex, forms beneath the storm cloud.

Tornadoes occur in many places around the world but North America is the continent where they happen most often.