Tomorrow will start off sunny, with cloud developing through the morning and then heavy rain settling in from around 1pm until 4pm.

Temperatures will range between 12C and 4C.

Saturday and Sunday are looking like the best days to get outdoors.

This is what is in store over the Easter weekend

Sunshine and cloud forecast is forecast for both days but no rain is currently being predicted by the Met Office.

Temperatures on Saturday will range between 13C and 3C and on Sunday between 13C and 5C.

Easter Monday is set to be wetter, with the BBC forecasting the day will start with light drizzle which will continue through the morning, turning to light rain by 2pm which will continue into the evening.

Temperatures will range between 10C and 6C.

The Met Office’s national forecast for the rest of next week says: “Next week begins with some uncertainty but it looks likely that we will see a return towards more widely unsettled conditions as another area of low pressure pushes across the UK, with changeable weather likely largely dominating throughout this period.

"Most areas look likely to see further showers and some longer spells of rain at times, although interspersed with some drier spells in between.

"It looks likely that a north - south split will be set up across the UK. The wettest weather will tend to favour the south whilst northern parts remain a bit drier on average.